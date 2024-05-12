Great Diamond Partners LLC Invests $298,000 in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,856 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Block by 3,525.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,935,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,310 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Block during the third quarter worth approximately $172,001,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Block by 72.8% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,683,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,765,000 after buying an additional 1,130,925 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,887,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,514 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Block by 396.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,228,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,390,000 after acquiring an additional 981,320 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Block Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of SQ opened at $71.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $87.52. The stock has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.97.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have issued reports on SQ. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Block in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Block from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.59.
Insider Activity at Block
In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $42,180.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,823 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $165,958.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,972,782.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $42,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,823 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,318.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 477,469 shares of company stock valued at $34,963,585. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Block Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
