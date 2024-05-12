Great Diamond Partners LLC Invests $298,000 in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,856 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Block by 3,525.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,935,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,310 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Block during the third quarter worth approximately $172,001,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Block by 72.8% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,683,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,765,000 after buying an additional 1,130,925 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,887,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,514 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Block by 396.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,228,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,390,000 after acquiring an additional 981,320 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SQ opened at $71.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $87.52. The stock has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.97.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SQ. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Block in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Block from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.59.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $42,180.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,823 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $165,958.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,972,782.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $42,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,823 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,318.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 477,469 shares of company stock valued at $34,963,585. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

