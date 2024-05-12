Great Diamond Partners LLC Makes New Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 360 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in United Rentals by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 1,525.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 65 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,713 shares of company stock worth $6,747,384 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $698.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $683.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $597.03. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $325.91 and a 1-year high of $732.37. The firm has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 17.31%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 17.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $600.79.

Check Out Our Latest Report on United Rentals

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.