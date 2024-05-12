Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 6,275 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Great Diamond Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 58.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,275 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.18 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.27 and a 200 day moving average of $50.16.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

