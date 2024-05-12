Great Diamond Partners LLC Takes $211,000 Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,587,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Analog Devices by 3.0% in the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 9.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 79,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,878,000 after buying an additional 6,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 91.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 284,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,747,000 after buying an additional 135,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $207.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.41. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $207.76.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 65.83%.

ADI has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wolfe Research raised Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.17.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total value of $1,970,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,057,745.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total transaction of $1,970,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,057,745.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,874,613 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

