Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 496.3% from the April 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Greenland Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

Greenland Technologies stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.53. 22,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,737. Greenland Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.66.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greenland Technologies had a negative return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $22.78 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Greenland Technologies will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Greenland Technologies Company Profile

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells components and products for material handling industries worldwide. The company offers transmission products, such as transmission systems and integrated powertrain primarily for electric forklift trucks; electric industrial heavy equipment, including electric wheeled front loader, electric excavator, and electric lithium forklifts; and provides charging solutions.

