Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) CEO Sells $106,800.00 in Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $106,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,605,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,511,022.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Leonard Livschitz sold 10,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $105,400.00.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $178,050.00.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Leonard Livschitz sold 11,884 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $142,964.52.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $185,400.00.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $208,200.00.

On Tuesday, February 13th, Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $196,200.00.

Shares of Grid Dynamics stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.21 million, a PE ratio of 341.00 and a beta of 1.00. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $14.70.

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $78.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.64 million. Grid Dynamics had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDYN. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 917,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,202,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,643,000 after buying an additional 64,300 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Grid Dynamics by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 479,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 142,446 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Grid Dynamics by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 23,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GDYN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grid Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

