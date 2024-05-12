Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Roth Mkm

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Roth Mkm from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GO. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,506,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,354. Grocery Outlet has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $36.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.62 and its 200-day moving average is $26.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $989.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.44 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 1.60%. Research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrea Renee Bortner sold 4,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $108,268.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,279.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Grocery Outlet news, EVP Pamela B. Burke sold 4,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $116,352.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,421.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrea Renee Bortner sold 4,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $108,268.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,279.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 506,588 shares of company stock worth $13,367,577 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 32,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

