Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP) Trading Up 6.5%

Shares of Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) shot up 6.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.65. 370,443 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 418,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Gryphon Digital Mining Stock Up 6.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.52.

Get Gryphon Digital Mining alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gryphon Digital Mining

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gryphon Digital Mining stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 588,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned approximately 1.55% of Gryphon Digital Mining at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gryphon Digital Mining

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company in the United States. It operates mining computers and ESG-led mining. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gryphon Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gryphon Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.