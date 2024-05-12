GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.97

Shares of GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.97 and traded as high as $3.18. GSI Technology shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 106,051 shares changing hands.

GSI Technology Trading Down 2.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSI Technology

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Viawealth LLC increased its position in shares of GSI Technology by 82.4% during the first quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 23,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in GSI Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GSI Technology by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 453,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers associative processing unit products, which are focuses on applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

