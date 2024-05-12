GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,859 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,475 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in GSK by 2,816.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of GSK by 271.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of GSK by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,327 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GSK by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NYSE:GSK opened at $45.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.65. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $45.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3762 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.61%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

