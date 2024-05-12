Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a growth of 364.2% from the April 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management bought a new stake in Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 15,830 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $645,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 38,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 15,741 shares in the last quarter.

Get Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund alerts:

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GUG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.65. 53,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,306. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.62. Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $15.06.

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.