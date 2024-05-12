H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.02

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.02 and traded as high as $3.15. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) shares last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 40,851 shares trading hands.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Stock Down 1.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.02.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Increases Dividend

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.062 dividend. This is an increase from H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.92%.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, and children worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, activewear, jeans, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

