Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Airbnb makes up 2.0% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $4,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $146.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,524,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,185,685. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.55 and a 1 year high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.21 and its 200 day moving average is $145.86. The company has a market cap of $94.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

ABNB has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on Airbnb from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 7,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total value of $1,144,191.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,525,375.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 7,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $1,144,191.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,525,375.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 9,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.76, for a total value of $1,441,564.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 535,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,949,682.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 397,474 shares of company stock valued at $63,809,871 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

