Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Invests $88.02 Million in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 506,064 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $88,015,000. Coinbase Global comprises 37.0% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COIN. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,261 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 3.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,759 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 84.0% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,146 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 4.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,970 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 8.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,321 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global stock traded down $9.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.92. The company had a trading volume of 7,423,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,032,850. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.43 and a 1 year high of $283.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 3.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.19.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.46) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on COIN. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Singular Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.63.

In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.03, for a total value of $3,392,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.03, for a total value of $3,392,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.08, for a total transaction of $3,473,870.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,716.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 377,922 shares of company stock worth $84,866,107. 33.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

