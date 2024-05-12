Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Makes New $701,000 Investment in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,212 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000. UiPath accounts for approximately 0.3% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UiPath by 7.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,750,773 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $645,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,718 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of UiPath by 2.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,238,176 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $277,835,000 after acquiring an additional 463,032 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of UiPath by 3.0% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,209,655 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $106,247,000 after acquiring an additional 181,722 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of UiPath by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,301,413 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $131,687,000 after acquiring an additional 119,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UiPath by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,553,264 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $63,423,000 after acquiring an additional 108,013 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UiPath alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PATH shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of UiPath from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.41.

UiPath Trading Down 0.9 %

PATH stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $19.22. 5,154,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,479,929. UiPath Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $27.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.82.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $405.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.32 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 660,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,312,104.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,023,440 in the last 90 days. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About UiPath

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.