Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.04

Shares of Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.04 and traded as high as $14.01. Hang Seng Bank shares last traded at $13.97, with a volume of 4,824 shares traded.

Hang Seng Bank Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.44.

Hang Seng Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.1351 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

About Hang Seng Bank

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, the Mainland of China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking, Global Markets, and Other.

