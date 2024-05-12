HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $92.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.77 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on APLS. Raymond James increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.67.

APLS opened at $41.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 0.97. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $94.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.35.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.54). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 160.77% and a negative net margin of 79.67%. The firm had revenue of $172.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 284.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $16,027,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,662 shares in the company, valued at $20,108,870.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 250,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $16,027,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 313,662 shares in the company, valued at $20,108,870.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 1,148 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $77,799.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,265,539.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 455,334 shares of company stock worth $26,511,351 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,555,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,003,000 after purchasing an additional 85,701 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,542,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,746,000 after buying an additional 1,571,606 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,460,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,277,000 after buying an additional 677,098 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,145,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,497 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 126.6% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,053,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,089,000 after acquiring an additional 588,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

