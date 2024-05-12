HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $87.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arvinas’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.20) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.70) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Arvinas from $26.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Arvinas from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $33.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.13.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Arvinas

Arvinas Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $31.44 on Wednesday. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $13.57 and a 12-month high of $53.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.95.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.45. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 64.79% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The company had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.54) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Arvinas will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $244,471.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,036,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,775,841.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $244,471.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,036,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,775,841.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,702 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $80,079.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,559,147.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,597 shares of company stock valued at $404,489 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arvinas

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 3.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Arvinas by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Arvinas by 13.5% during the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Arvinas by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 95.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.