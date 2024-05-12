HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Can-Fite BioPharma stock opened at $2.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.10. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $3.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.58.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,027.46% and a negative return on equity of 113.75%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Can-Fite BioPharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

(Get Free Report)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

Featured Stories

