HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PDSB. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded PDS Biotechnology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.33.

Shares of PDS Biotechnology stock opened at $3.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. PDS Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $2.59 and a twelve month high of $10.27.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at $112,000. 26.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing a pipeline of targeted cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

