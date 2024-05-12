HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ PYPD opened at $4.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $22.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.32. PolyPid has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.06.
PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($3.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($1.80). As a group, equities research analysts expect that PolyPid will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.
PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) technology to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in a pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory trial for prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions.
