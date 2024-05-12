HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPD opened at $4.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $22.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.32. PolyPid has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.06.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($3.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($1.80). As a group, equities research analysts expect that PolyPid will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PolyPid stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PolyPid Ltd. ( NASDAQ:PYPD Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 415,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,000. PolyPid comprises about 1.8% of Rosalind Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Rosalind Advisors Inc. owned approximately 8.67% of PolyPid as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) technology to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in a pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory trial for prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions.

