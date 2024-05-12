Head to Head Comparison: Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) versus Prestige Wealth (NASDAQ:PWM)

Prestige Wealth (NASDAQ:PWM – Get Free Report) and Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Prestige Wealth and Cipher Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Prestige Wealth alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prestige Wealth 0 0 0 0 N/A Cipher Mining 0 1 6 0 2.86

Cipher Mining has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 47.85%. Given Cipher Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cipher Mining is more favorable than Prestige Wealth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prestige Wealth $350,000.00 26.23 -$1.04 million N/A N/A Cipher Mining $153.08 million 7.53 -$25.78 million $0.06 62.00

This table compares Prestige Wealth and Cipher Mining’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Prestige Wealth has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cipher Mining.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.7% of Prestige Wealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of Cipher Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Cipher Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Prestige Wealth and Cipher Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prestige Wealth N/A N/A N/A Cipher Mining 13.54% 4.66% 3.99%

Summary

Cipher Mining beats Prestige Wealth on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prestige Wealth

(Get Free Report)

Prestige Wealth Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management and asset management services. It assists its clients in identifying and purchasing wealth and asset management products. The company offers its services primarily for high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals, including business owners, executives, heirs of rich families, and other affluent individuals in Asia primarily in the mainland China or Hong Kong. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Prestige Wealth Inc. is a subsidiary of Prestige Financial Holdings Group Limited.

About Cipher Mining

(Get Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Wealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Wealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.