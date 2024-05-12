Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

HTLF has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Heartland Financial USA from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Heartland Financial USA from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James raised Heartland Financial USA from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Heartland Financial USA from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Heartland Financial USA from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.00.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HTLF

Heartland Financial USA Stock Up 1.9 %

HTLF opened at $43.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.98. Heartland Financial USA has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $44.47.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $279.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.73 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 8.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.29%.

Insider Transactions at Heartland Financial USA

In other news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $191,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,244,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,032,000 after buying an additional 11,207 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,043,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,860,000 after buying an additional 62,177 shares during the period. HTLF Bank purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter worth about $55,623,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 478,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,012,000 after buying an additional 32,044 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 23.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 435,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,831,000 after buying an additional 82,514 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.