Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 433.3% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.
Héroux-Devtek Stock Performance
HERXF remained flat at $14.39 on Friday. Héroux-Devtek has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $14.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.53.
About Héroux-Devtek
