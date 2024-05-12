HI (HI) Trading 3.3% Lower This Week

HI (HI) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Over the last week, HI has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One HI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. HI has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and $233,361.59 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00011414 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00011462 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001517 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,386.71 or 0.99930067 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00013207 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00008749 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004062 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,352,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00049675 USD and is up 0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $231,216.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

