High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Shares Up 0.9%

High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.65 and last traded at $9.65. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.56.

High Liner Foods Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.75.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

High Liner Foods Incorporated processes and markets frozen seafood products in North America. It provides a range of frozen seafood products, including raw fillets and shellfish, and cooked shellfish; and value-added products, such as sauced, glazed, breaded and battered seafood, seafood entrees, and breaded cheese sticks under High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, C.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.