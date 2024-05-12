Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. Highwoods Properties has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $27.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,371,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,688 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,614,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,176 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,328,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,459,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $46,833,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,898,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,580,000 after acquiring an additional 124,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

