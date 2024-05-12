HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.50.

HMST stock opened at $10.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. HomeStreet has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $15.82.

In related news, Director Joanne R. Harrell purchased 1,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $25,055.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,667.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 167.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 2,222.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the third quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

