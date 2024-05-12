Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 324.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Trading Down 0.5 %

HMC opened at $33.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.38. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $37.90.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $36.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.68 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 5.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

