Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stake Lifted by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 482,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Honeywell International worth $101,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on HON. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.71.

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.1 %

HON stock traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.92. 2,318,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,916,214. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.69 and its 200-day moving average is $197.13. The company has a market cap of $132.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

Insider Activity

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

