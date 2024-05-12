Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Short Interest Down 38.9% in April

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 38.9% from the April 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hongkong Land Stock Performance

HNGKY opened at $16.74 on Friday. Hongkong Land has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $22.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day moving average is $16.08.

Hongkong Land Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Hongkong Land’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

About Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail assets primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

