Hornby (LON:HRN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.09

Shares of Hornby PLC (LON:HRN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.09 ($0.30) and traded as high as GBX 30.43 ($0.38). Hornby shares last traded at GBX 29 ($0.36), with a volume of 51,788 shares.

Hornby Trading Down 3.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £49.26 million, a PE ratio of -580.00 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 35.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.70, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

About Hornby

Hornby PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sources, and distributes hobby and interactive products in the United Kingdom, the United State, Spain, Italy, and rest of Europe. The company offers products under various categories, including playtrains, mystery boxes, hobby bundles, train sets, locomotives, train packs, wagons and wagon packs, coaches and coach packs, parts and spares, track pieces and extension packs, crossing, signal and accessory packs, traditional analogue control, digital command control, software products, building accessory packs, platform and bridges, people and animals, and paints and weathering powders.

