Howard Clowes Purchases 9,804 Shares of Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Stock

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) Director Howard Clowes acquired 9,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,497 shares in the company, valued at $43,853.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Plus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Plus Therapeutics stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $5.09.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.08. Plus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 271.04% and a negative return on equity of 805.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead radiotherapeutic drug candidate is rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

