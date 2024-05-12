HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Lowered to $650.00 at Mizuho

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an underweight rating and a $520.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $730.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $640.04.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $597.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $626.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $569.24. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $407.23 and a 52-week high of $693.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $581.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.48 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $5,466,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,165,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $5,466,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,165,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total value of $5,407,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 526,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,393 shares of company stock worth $13,421,401 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at about $2,924,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,829,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,025,964,000 after acquiring an additional 39,098 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 194,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,533,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

