i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.490-1.570 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $380.0 million-$394.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $393.9 million.

i3 Verticals Trading Down 9.6 %

Shares of i3 Verticals stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.05. The stock had a trading volume of 790,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,838. i3 Verticals has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.96. The stock has a market cap of $669.07 million, a PE ratio of 2,007.01 and a beta of 1.56.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. i3 Verticals had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $91.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that i3 Verticals will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IIIV shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on i3 Verticals from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.43.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

