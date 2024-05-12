Iams Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Iams Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,006 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently commented on V. TD Cowen began coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.00.
Visa Stock Performance
NYSE V opened at $280.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $513.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $277.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.87. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.14 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.
Insider Activity
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
