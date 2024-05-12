Iams Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Iams Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTLS stock opened at $60.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a one year low of $51.02 and a one year high of $61.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.14.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

