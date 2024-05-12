Iams Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,213 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Iams Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNK. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petix & Botte Co grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 3,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of JNK stock opened at $94.02 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $87.79 and a 52-week high of $95.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.16 and its 200 day moving average is $93.62.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.