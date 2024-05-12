Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,205,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,035,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,239 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,829,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,954,691,000 after buying an additional 244,145 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,899,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,578,299,000 after acquiring an additional 97,568 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,951,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $773,234,000 after acquiring an additional 122,840 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,742,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,352,000 after acquiring an additional 22,238 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total transaction of $205,392.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,185.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,471 shares of company stock valued at $23,248,816 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $229.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.78.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $250.33 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.06 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $257.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.48. The stock has a market cap of $74.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

