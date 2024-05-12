Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Purchased by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,261 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 344.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Illumina by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Illumina by 183.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $110.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $213.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.66.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jacob Thaysen purchased 7,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $135.29 per share, with a total value of $991,675.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,544.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.65.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

