InPlay Oil Corp. Plans Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:IPOOF)

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0109 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPOOF opened at $1.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1.73. InPlay Oil has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $2.20. The stock has a market cap of $155.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.93 million. InPlay Oil had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 18.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that InPlay Oil will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

