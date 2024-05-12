Insider Buying: Santana Minerals Limited (ASX:SMI) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Santana Minerals Limited (ASX:SMI – Get Free Report) insider Damian Spring purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.09 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,900.00 ($7,218.54).
Damian Spring also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 6th, Damian Spring 8,500 shares of Santana Minerals stock.
- On Thursday, February 22nd, Damian Spring acquired 5,000 shares of Santana Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.16 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$5,785.00 ($3,831.13).
Santana Minerals Price Performance
Santana Minerals Company Profile
