Insider Selling: Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) Insider Sells £481,503.72 in Stock

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Free Report) insider Linda Cook sold 170,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 282 ($3.54), for a total transaction of £481,503.72 ($604,904.17).

Linda Cook also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 25th, Linda Cook bought 86,050 shares of Harbour Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 286 ($3.59) per share, for a total transaction of £246,103 ($309,174.62).

Harbour Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

HBR stock opened at GBX 300 ($3.77) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 280.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 267.98. Harbour Energy plc has a 12 month low of GBX 210.50 ($2.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 328.90 ($4.13). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.29.

Harbour Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Harbour Energy’s previous dividend of $0.12. Harbour Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66,666.67%.

HBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Harbour Energy from GBX 250 ($3.14) to GBX 280 ($3.52) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.40) target price on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HBR

About Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. It is also involved in the decommissioning, financing, gas trading, and risk mitigation activities.

See Also

