Insider Selling: OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Director Sells $90,436.50 in Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) Director William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $90,436.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,019.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
OSI Systems Trading Up 0.3 %
OSIS opened at $135.99 on Friday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.04 and a 52 week high of $144.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99.
OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $405.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.99 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OSIS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.
OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.
