Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Insight Enterprises from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT traded up $2.35 on Friday, hitting $206.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,510. Insight Enterprises has a 12 month low of $122.92 and a 12 month high of $206.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.50.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.55. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joyce A. Mullen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total transaction of $2,010,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,205,471.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,850 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.67, for a total value of $337,939.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,324.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joyce A. Mullen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total transaction of $2,010,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,205,471.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,918 shares of company stock worth $5,899,003. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insight Enterprises

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

