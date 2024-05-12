Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Insmed updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Insmed Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.97. 2,922,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037,392. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.09. Insmed has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Insmed in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Insmed from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.08.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

