Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) PT Raised to $255.00

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $250.00 to $255.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

INSP has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $256.53.

INSP opened at $167.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -305.15 and a beta of 1.35. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $123.27 and a twelve month high of $330.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.40.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $164.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.41 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total value of $556,950.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,308.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 3,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total value of $556,950.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,308.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $8,203,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,658 shares in the company, valued at $13,055,619.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,371 shares of company stock valued at $15,664,278 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSP. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 72.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 976,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,870,000 after buying an additional 411,480 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,271,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $3,369,000. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $3,861,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,929,000. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

