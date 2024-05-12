Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Raised to C$243.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$226.00 to C$243.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$238.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$247.00 to C$261.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$245.00 to C$247.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$256.00 to C$261.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$247.30.

IFC stock opened at C$228.70 on Wednesday. Intact Financial has a one year low of C$188.22 and a one year high of C$237.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$223.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$213.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.44 by C$0.03. Intact Financial had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of C$6.53 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intact Financial will post 14.526183 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.14%.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Benoit Morissette sold 7,000 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$226.23, for a total value of C$1,583,589.00. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

