Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Given New $50.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by BTIG Research from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intapp from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.13.

Shares of Intapp stock opened at $37.74 on Wednesday. Intapp has a 52-week low of $30.36 and a 52-week high of $50.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.15.

In related news, major shareholder Great Hill Equity Partners Iv sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $253,890,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,738,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,397,016.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John T. Hall sold 30,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $1,221,952.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,708,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,622,369.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Great Hill Equity Partners Iv sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $253,890,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,738,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,397,016.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,111,704 shares of company stock worth $258,193,485. Insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,014,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,002,000 after buying an additional 1,501,091 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intapp by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,054,000 after purchasing an additional 708,258 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Intapp by 81.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,152,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,626,000 after purchasing an additional 517,899 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the third quarter worth about $15,593,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Intapp by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,690,000 after purchasing an additional 422,016 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

