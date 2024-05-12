Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.32). The consensus estimate for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.54) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.17.

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $64.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.09. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $84.89.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.41 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 18.49% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth $161,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $85,744,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter valued at about $41,729,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,090,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,094,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $651,334,000 after acquiring an additional 554,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $429,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,275.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 7,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $549,773.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,041. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $429,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,275.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,487 shares of company stock valued at $11,364,950. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

